Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Chris Sullivan Sax at Coast Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 7pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (RAOB) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at the Railway, Douglas.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Gary Smith at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Dickie Kelly supporting Angela Reid at the Queen’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Heron, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Creek, Peel.
- Christmas Party Night with Retrospect and DJ Dave Cretney at the Villa Marina, Douglas.
- The Seafield Sound at Colby Football Club Clubhouse, 7.30pm to 11.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Queen’s, Douglas, 7:30pm to 10:30pm.
- Country on the Rock charity night at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 7.45pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Steve Nash at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Commie, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- The Ed Miller Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Totally 80s at Lookys Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, 1pm to 3pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Open mic at Black Dog Oven, Peel, from 6pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke with Ray Sloane at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.
- Toby Higgins at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
