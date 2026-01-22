Armed police were called to an incident near Peel on Wednesday evening.
Isle of Man Constabulary have confirmed they were called to domestic-related incident during which threats were made.
The force has confirmed an arrest was made but no further details on the nature of the incident have been released and investigations are continuing.
A spokeswoman for the constabulary said: ‘On Wednesday evening (January 21), police received a report that threats were made towards an individual who resides in the west of the island. As a result, it was necessary for armed police to respond in order to conduct an arrest.
‘No further details can be provided at this point as it is a live investigation and centres around a domestic situation, the parties of which have rights to privacy.
‘No members of the public were at risk from the suspect and the matter was resolved within hours of receiving the report.’