St German’s Cathedral in Peel has taken delivery of a new organ for use during choir practices as well as for use in the ML Wood Song School.
Dr Peter Litman, organist and the cathedral’s director of music, says: ‘This organ will be regularly used in choir rehearsals and for practice by our organ scholar and students.
‘It will be especially useful when the cathedral’s pipe organ is unavailable for practice.
‘We are very grateful to Keith Simpson, a local organist from Douglas, who organised and funded the arrangements, and to Viscount Organs of Bicester who supplied the organ.
‘Thanks also go to the Steam Packet for their support under its Manx Community Assistance (MCA) scheme in bringing over this wonderful instrument, which will be a great asset to the music department of the cathedral.’