A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Douglas has admitted eight offences.
Joshua Maxwell, of Selborne Drive, pleaded guilty to careless driving, failing to comply with a traffic sign, failing to wear protective headgear, driving other than on a road, failing to display a registration, having no insurance, having no driving licence and having no vehicle tax.
He was seen by police on December 29 on an electric motorbike, with no helmet, only a rear red light, and no plates.
Officers saw him riding against the one way system on Finch Road in Douglas, then on the public footpath on Well Road Hill, before they spoke to him in Strand Street.
The case was adjourned until March 12 as drug test results are awaited.