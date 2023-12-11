Six arrests have been made as police carry out investigations into allegations of human trafficking and organised immigration crime.
The government has acted to close the seasonal migrant visa scheme to new applicants amid suspicions that the pathway was potentially being abused by unscrupulous employers.
It is claimed that the pathway was being used as a ‘backdoor’ to the UK and vulnerable migrants have ended up in the island doing different jobs to those promised and are living in squalid conditions in sub-standard accommodation.
It is understood that more than 200 people, from countries including Algeria, the Philippines, India and Pakistan, were issued with visa conditions of employment through one company alone but it is not known how many arrived here, how many have moved on to the UK or have gone back to their home country.
Many paid thousands of pounds to come here, iomtoday has learned. Most came here to work as cleaners but have ended up in very different jobs.
Questions are being asked about whether the island’s ‘light touch’ immigration policy, brought in as part of government’s plans to expand the working population to 100,000, is making the system more open to abuse.
A police spokesperson confirmed two separate investigations are ongoing and a total of six arrests have been made, with suspects bailed pending further inquiries.
He said: ‘The Isle of Man Constabulary are investigating a number of offences under the Organised & International Crime Act 2010, specifically in relation to human trafficking and organised immigration crime.
‘There are currently two separate and active investigations under way and there are a number of enquiries being conducted.
‘One of the investigations has resulted in three people being arrested and bailed. The second investigation has also seen three people arrested and bailed pending further enquiries. We are working with a number of government departments who are assisting in the matters.’
Announcing the closure of the seasonal migrant pathway last month after two seasons, Cabinet Officer Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said: ‘The route was always intended to be reviewed and after two seasons of operation, together with concerns raised regarding the welfare of some migrants entering the island under the route, the decision has been taken to close it and review it.’
Island advocate Maria Bridson, pictured, who leads the immigration team at Bridson Halsall Advocates, raised the issue at the Government Conference in September.
She told the Chief Minister: ‘I’ve just had a very harrowing morning dealing with a group of migrants, through a translator, who have been brought to the island under some very dubious employment practices.
‘They came in to do a job, they are doing something different. They are having deductions from their wages. they are living in bunk beds in shared accommodation, they are being moved from accommodation. These people are being threatened that if they speak out, if they contact anybody then they won’t be able to stay, they will be shipped back and it will have a negative impact on them.
‘We have opted in the island for very, very light touch regulation on employers. The burden falls on the migrant. ‘So what are we doing for ensuring vulnerable people are not exploited as we don’t have the modern slavery legislation and to ensure employers pay a fair share when they derive benefit from immigration.’
‘If there is a problem I will look at it to see what we are doing about it,’ he said.
Figures released by the Cabinet Office in a Freedom of Information response revealed that 571 entry clearance migrant visa applications were received between the beginning of 2021 and the middle of July this year, of which 466 were issued.
A total of 227 ICT visa applications were received and 217 issued, and 257 health and care visa applications received and 230 issued, in the same period.
Some 226 seasonal visas applications were received, and 176 issued, since the scheme launched in February 2022.
A government spokesperson added: ‘The government takes its responsibilities in respect of immigration legislation seriously. While we cannot comment on any ongoing investigations, we can confirm that the Worker (Seasonal) Migrant route has closed for a full review - which will include looking at how the route has been used.
‘This work is part of a wider review of the security of our island’s entry points.’