Members of the Legislative Council have voted seven to one in favour of passing the Bill through the Principles Stage - the initial debate in the upper chamber of Tynwald, where they are able to discuss the wider subject of the bill.
It will now move into the clauses stage, where members will scrutinise the Bill in finer detail, and vote on any amendments.
The Bill has progressed further than any other assisted dying bill ever introduced in the British Isles, after Members of the House of Keys (MHKs) voted 16:8 to progress the Bill to the Legislative Council, the island’s upper house.
This stage serves the purpose of outlining the underlying principles of the Bill, enabling debate around the wider subject matter and allowing Legislative Council Members an opportunity to identify specific concerns prior to consideration of clauses.
It could now receive Royal Assent as soon as next year, followed by consideration of how the legislation will be implemented, with assisted dying potentially available to terminally ill Manx residents from 2027.
The Bill, introduced by Dr Allinson, MHK for Ramsey and a GP, proposes that lawful assisted dying should be available as a choice for terminally ill, mentally competent residents, subject to strict safeguards and alongside high-quality end-of-life care.
The legislation aims to provide terminally ill individuals with the choice to end their suffering on their own terms. A House of Keys sitting on Tuesday, July 23 was MHKs last chance to put their views across.
MHKs completed the clauses stage of the controversial Bill earlier in July, following seven days of debate across three months.
Today, Peter Greenhill MLC introduced the Bill for its principles stage and it was passed 7 to 1.
The Legislative Council cannot vote the Bill down, only amend and delay it by up to 12 months.