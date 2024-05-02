A number of clauses on the Assisted Dying Bill 2023 will be considered and debated in the House of Keys on Tuesday next week.
It comes after members of the House received a committee report on the bill, and if passed, would afford terminally ill and mentally competent adults the right to, at their request and with specified assistance, end their own life.
Supporters of Dr Alex Allinson MHK’s bill, along with people whose loved ones have suffered under the current law and representatives from Dignity in Dying will once again gather outside Tynwald as the Bill enters its critical clauses stage on Tuesday, May 7.
According to a survey released in October 2023, two in three (66%) people in the Isle of Man support the introduction of assisted dying as an option, with more than half (53%) indicating strong support.
During the Clauses stage, Members of the House of Keys will have the opportunity to debate each clause of the Bill, hear further evidence from experts and put forward any amendments. This follows Members of the House of Keys (MHKs) voting by a significant majority (17 – 11) to progress the Bill at Second Reading last October.
After the Clauses stage the Bill is expected to receive a Third Reading in the House of Keys this summer.
If it passes this stage it will progress onto the Legislative Council for further debate and scrutiny.
The Bill could then receive Royal Assent as soon as next year, followed by consideration of how the legislation will be implemented, with assisted dying potentially available to Manx residents from 2027.
Dr Alex Allinson said: ‘I look forward to examining the Bill further with all Members of the House, and further strengthening the safeguarding provisions, during this Clauses stage.
‘I urge my colleagues to continue to give this Bill their support and grasp this historic opportunity to improve the options and fully respect the dignity for people dying in the Isle of Man.’