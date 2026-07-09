March 2025 Tynwald Makes History The Isle of Man becomes the first jurisdiction in the British Isles to pass assisted dying legislation through its parliament, following Dr Alex Allinson's private member's bill.

Constitutional Review UK Ministry of Justice Concerns The UK MoJ raises concerns regarding the bill’s compatibility with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), stalling the granting of Royal Assent.

June 2026 Emergency Safeguard Amendments Tynwald votes decisively (16-6 in the Keys, 5-1 in LegCo) to add explicit safeguards, including the absolute right for a patient to withdraw their request at any time.