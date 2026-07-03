Ramsey MHKs Lawrie Hooper and Alex Allinson say they 'were not made aware' of the decision to close the Strix factory, describing the announcement as disappointing.
The world-leading kettle safety controls manufacturer said the closure was a commercial decision driven by 'sustainability considerations and global supply pressures'.
While the company has confirmed redundancies will follow, it has not revealed how many jobs will be lost while a consultation with affected staff takes place.
The Ramsey factory has operated from Gladstone Park Industrial Estate since July 1989, becoming a major employer in the north of the island.
Mr Hooper said the closure came as a 'total shock'.
'Losing any sizeable business isn't good news for Ramsey and the government needs to do more to support employment opportunities in the north.
'I really hope anyone affected receives support in finding new work or retraining opportunities, and I'll be writing to the Department for Enterprise to seek its commitment to doing that.
'I'm also going to ask the DfE to urgently review its financial support schemes, because if companies like Strix, which regularly receive taxpayer funding and support, are still cutting jobs and closing facilities, then clearly something isn't right.'
Dr Allinson said he was aware the DfE had been in ongoing discussions with Strix about its continued presence on the island, as well as wider talks about supporting the manufacturing sector.
'I hope both the company and the Government can now actively support those facing redundancy to find new jobs or be offered retraining so they can remain in employment,' he added.