The Isle of Man has made history today (Tuesday, March 25) as Tynwald passed the Assisted Dying Bill, making it the first jurisdiction in the British Isles to legalise assisted dying.
The landmark decision came after Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) agreed to final amendments, paving the way for the Bill to receive Royal Assent and enter an implementation phase.
The Bill, introduced by Dr Alex Allinson MHK, a general practitioner, allows terminally ill residents the legal right to seek medical assistance to end their lives.
With its passage through both the House of Keys and the Legislative Council, the law could come into effect as early as 2027 following a preparatory period.
Final Debate and Amendments
MHKs rejected some of the amendments proposed by the Legislative Council, including a measure to shorten the five-year residency requirement for eligibility.
Some members raised concerns that the lengthy residency requirement could face legal challenges on human rights grounds.
Rob Mercer MLC, who championed the Bill in the upper chamber, expressed confidence in the legislation, stating: ‘The changes made in the Keys and the Council have strengthened this Bill and ensured it provides both safeguards and dignity for those facing the end of life.’
Before submission for Royal Assent, the Bill will now require formal signatures from five MLCs and 13 MHKs.
A Historic Step for the British Isles
The Isle of Man’s decision reflects growing momentum for assisted dying legislation across the British Isles.
In Westminster, Kim Leadbeater MP’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which would apply to England and Wales, is nearing the end of its Committee Stage.
The Bill received broad support in its Second Reading in November.
Scotland has also seen renewed discussion on assisted dying laws, with campaigners urging Holyrood to follow the Isle of Man’s lead.
Voices of Support
Campaigners and families affected by terminal illnesses welcomed the decision, seeing it as a crucial step toward compassionate end-of-life care.
Sue Biggerstaff, from Ballabeg, lost her husband Simon to Motor Neurone Disease in 2022 and has been a vocal advocate for change.
Reacting to today’s decision, she said: ‘I am delighted that dying people like my husband Simon will soon have choice over their deaths.
‘No one should have to suffer like he did at the end. I thank members of both Houses for their dedication and hard work on this process.
‘History has been made today and Simon’s legacy is that people like him will soon be granted the compassion and choice that they deserve.’
Sarah Wootton, Chief Executive of Dignity in Dying, praised the Isle of Man’s leadership on the issue. She said: ‘This is a historic moment for compassion in the Isle of Man and for the whole of the British Isles.
‘Change is coming across the British Isles and the Isle of Man has led the way.’