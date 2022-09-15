Atla to support talented cyclist
Atla Fiduciaries Limited is to provide financial support to Manx-born cyclist Tyler Hannay who is currently living in France with his team, CC Etupes Le Doubs Pays de Montbeliard.
As a youngster Tyler enjoyed BMX riding then joined Dot Tilbury’s junior cycling league at the NSC where he met more enthusiastic young riders and developed his competitive interest.
He is now seeking a professional career in the sport. He competed in the 2021 Junior Tour of Wales and 2022 Commonwealth Games, representing the Isle of Man in the time trial.
He is currently based in a mountainous region of France with long climbs which he hopes will further develop his fitness and abilities as a rider.
Martin Hall, a director of Atla who have offices in both Douglas and Ramsey, said: ‘We are keen to support local athletes seeking to develop their abilities on the world stage.
‘Tyler holds a number of Isle of Man records and we are excited to support him on his cycling journey.’
