Manx Care’s audiology drop‑in clinics resumed at Noble’s Hospital this week.
The clinics take place every Monday and Wednesday between (excluding public holidays) between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.
A Manx Care spokesperson said: ‘These drop‑in sessions provide a convenient way for registered NHS Hearing Instrument users to access support without the need for a pre‑booked appointment. It should be noted that sessions may be cancelled at short notice if staff are unavailable.’
In December, the drop-in service was suspended until further notice with patients asked to book appointments instead.
The Manx Care spokesman added: ‘Manx Care appreciates the patience of service users during the temporary pause in service and looks forward to welcoming individuals back to the clinic.’