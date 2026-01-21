Nursing staff in the Isle of Man are being asked to give their views on pay offers covering the 2024/25 and 2025/26 financial years.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has opened a consultative survey for members employed by Manx Care, which launched at midday on Wednesday, January 21 and will remain open until midday on Wednesday, February 4.
The survey follows ongoing pay negotiations between Manx Care and trade unions, including the RCN, over the two pay rounds.
In December 2025, Manx Care put forward revised offers for both years.
For 2024/25, the offer is an additional 1% on top of the 4% already imposed, bringing the total proposed increase to 5%.
For 2025/26, the offer is an additional 1% on top of the 2% already offered, taking the total to 3%.
The RCN says the consultation is a key opportunity for nursing staff to have their say on how they feel about the proposals.
Simon Browes, regional director for the RCN in the North West, said: ‘We urge as many members as possible to have their say as this is the only way we can express the membership’s voice to Manx Care and the Isle of Man Government about how valued the nursing workforce are feeling.’
He added: ‘A fair pay rise would demonstrate that the Manx government are investing in not only the current nursing workforce, but the sustainable future of nursing and safe patient care on the Isle of Man.’
Mr Browes stressed that the RCN is not directing members on how to respond to the consultation.
‘We are not recommending how members should vote but we are asking that they do vote. It is up to members whether they think the offer is acceptable, or not,’ he said.
The Royal College of Nursing is the largest professional union of nursing staff in the world and represents the majority of nurses in the island.