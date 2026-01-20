Tributes have been paid to a ‘respected colleague’ and charity collaborator who sadly died last week.
Nigel Simpson was the head of international markets at Zurich Isle of Man, which he balanced alongside his duty of being chair of island mental health charity Isle Listen.
A spokesperson from Zurich Isle of Man commented: ‘Nigel was a respected and longstanding member of Zurich, based on the Isle of Man for more than 30 years.
‘His remarkable contributions had a great impact not only on the business of our company, but also the international employee benefits industry as a whole and the Isle of Man local community.
‘Nigel's leadership across industry organisations, his commitment to developing young talent, and his dedicated support for local charities set a lasting example.
‘Nigel's loss will be felt by many. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.’
Manx mental health charity Isle Listen stated that Nigel led them through a time of ‘growth, consolidation and embedding of new services’ since becoming their chairman back in 2021.
‘He had a very rare blend of integrity, humour, gentleness, strength, knowledge and humility, all of which have benefitted our charity immensely,’ a spokesperson said.
‘The role of charity chair is always challenging, but Nigel excelled in his role, placing complete trust in the executive team, but always being there with advice, support and a listening ear.
‘This is a lasting legacy to a leader who recognised the importance of developing and changing services and was proud to do so.’
The charity also stated that Nigel had a great passion for the wellbeing of young people and their families, which was notably reflected in his love for his own family.
The spokesperson added: ‘Much of his passion in this area was driven by his devotion to his family, and our thoughts are very much with Sara, Matt, Harris and Amelia at this very difficult time for them.’
It wasn’t just in the corporate and charity sectors in which Nigel made a lasting impression.
Douglas football club Corinthians also paid tribute to their former player, who they stated was a ‘prolific junior international’.
‘Nigel was a stand out player for the club, and many would say he is one of our all time greats during the late 80s to mid-90s. He was a lightning quick left winger with great ability, but his “dodgy knees" cut short his football career during his prime.
‘Our thoughts are with his family and friends and all who knew Nigel. Rest in peace.’
Also a frequent collaborator with Media Isle of Man, Nigel served as a judge on the ‘Gef 30 Under 30’ panel, an initiative which looks to celebrate the island’s exceptional young people.
Sam Jones, managing director at Media Isle of Man, commented: ‘Nigel’s collaborations with us have been hugely valued over the years.
‘It was always a pleasure working with Nigel, and our team will miss working with him, but we’re confident that his legacy and values in the local community will continue to benefit the Isle of Man for years to come.’