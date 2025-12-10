Manx Care has issued the update and says the suspension comes in immediately and has urged people to book in advance to continue to receive the treatment and care they need.
It is unclear why there has been a surge in demand for audiology care.
But in a statement, Manx Care said: ‘The audiology department wishes to advise the public that, due to safety concerns arising from overcrowding, all audiology drop-in clinics have been suspended with immediate effect and until further notice.
‘Patients are requested to book appointments in advance to ensure the continued delivery of safe and effective care. To arrange an appointment, please call 01624 650407 (option 2).’