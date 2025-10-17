Port Erin Commissioners is planning to go to court in a bid to take back possession of an unfinished campsite.
The Reayrt Vradda glamping site on Ballafesson Road closed during the TT practice week and the company that operated it has gone into voluntary liquidation.
Port Erin Commissioners, which had leased the site to Reayrt Vradda Limited, wants to serve eviction notices on people who have been living there in motorhomes and campervans.
They have been occupying the site in breach of planning consent, which limits stays to no more than 28 days.
But to be able to serve notice, the lease needs to revert to the local authority - and it remains with the liquidator.
Commissioners clerk Jason Roberts confirmed that the authority’s lawyers had been instructed to apply to the court for possession of the site back from the company in liquidation.
He said the process of going to court would likely take a few months.
Craig Mitchell, of CKM Consultants, has been appointed liquidator.
Reayrt Vradda began work on the campsite on Ballafesson Road in 2021 after signing the lease with the Commissioners.
Its website advertised eight luxury glamping pods, eight large bell tents and a hardstanding area to accommodate up to 21 campervans and caravans.
But while some facilities had been constructed, much of the 10-acre site remains an uncompleted eyesore, with major groundworks left unfinished.
The local authority is one of the creditors and is owed a sum of less than £10,000 in unpaid rent.
Liquidator Mr Mitchell said in August that three interested parties had been looking to potentially acquire the business as a going concern - and described it as ‘unfortunate’ that the local authority had decided against supporting a sale process.