The decision has been taken to close it during the week-long holiday to minimise disruption to swimming lessons.
The pool will be closed from Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31 so automatic doors at the entrance can be installed as well as repairs in the changing rooms.
Posting on social media, the Southern Swimming Pool team said: ‘Unfortunately we require closure for these works to take place and the least disruptive time for Department of Education, Sport and Culture swimming lessons, and our own swim school is to close during October half term. The weekends of half term will operate as normal.
‘This will not affect our swim school lessons, but please get in touch with your swimming teacher if you need to rearrange private one-to-ones.
‘During the works we will be improving the accessibility through our main entrance with automatic doors, the issue of damaged wall tiles in the changing rooms are being addressed and work to our plant room will be taking place as well.
‘Along with these works there will be other minor services carried out to help improve our facility for local residents.
‘We apologise for the inconvenience caused, but thank you for your understanding and support.’
If any customers questions regarding the pool’s opening times and whether lessons are going ahead should email: [email protected]
