* Beg/veg = small little (pronounced with a hard ‘g’, like the English word ‘dug’). Beg and veg both mean ‘little’ or ‘small’ – veg is used when the word in front of it is feminine, such as traie (beach/shore, e.g. Traie Veg). Beg or veg are often found in farm names, often indicating an offshoot of the main farm.