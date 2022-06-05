Autojumble this morning
Sunday 5th June 2022 6:21 am
Dalby news (IOM Today )
An auto jumble will take place in Dalby this morning.
It starts at 9.3am. Bacon and sausage baps will be soold.
Stalls will be set up in the church garden. #
There will be refreshments in the schoolrooms, and sandwiches and soups, homemade cakes and coffee, and afternoon teas served throughout the day
