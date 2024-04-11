The Ballamona Association for Mental Health is seeking a new aviary keeper following the retirement of Gary Brain.
The role, which is undertaken on a voluntary basis, overlooks the birds within Noble’s Hospital aviary which mainly consists of cockatiels, budgies and small tiger finches.
In 1991, the Ballamona Hospital League of Friends funded the establishment of an aviary in the grounds of the hospital for the pleasure and enjoyment of patients, colleagues and visitors.
From the outset Gary, who was a colleague at the hospital at the time, took it upon himself to care for the birds in his own free time.
Gary has decided that the time has come to retire.
Whilst the role is undertaken on a voluntary basis, an attractive mileage allowance is on offer for the successful individual.
Anyone who is interested in the role should, in the first instance, contact the association secretary, Mary Maylott on 675833 or email [email protected]