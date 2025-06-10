‘The Rob Vine Fund was set up back in 1985 in memory of TT rider Rob Vine, who tragically lost his life during that year’s races,’ Stuart tells me when I ask about the charity’s origins. ‘Since its conception, the charity’s purpose has stayed the same – to provide medical equipment, pre-hospital medical and rescue care, and medical training around the island for a wide range of motorsport events - the only thing that has changed is the cost of providing this support.’