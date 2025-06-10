A new visitor and staff centre for the Laxey Wheel has been granted planning approval, despite several objections from local authorities, politicians and residents.
The building, which will replace the current visitor hut that has stood since the 1980s, was approved by the Isle of Man Government’s planning committee on Monday.
The application, submitted by Manx National Heritage (MNH), is a revised version of an earlier proposal that was withdrawn in January last year following widespread criticism.
The original scheme, submitted in late 2023, faced backlash from Garff Commissioners, members of the public, and prominent local historian and filmmaker Charles Guard, who described it as resembling a ‘plastic portable cabin’ or a ‘container in a car park.’
Concerns centred around the design’s perceived clash with the historic character of the site, which is home to the largest working water wheel in the world.
However, the updated plans, unveiled in November 2024, introduced several changes in response to the criticism.
The new centre has been repositioned within the site to preserve clear sightlines of the Wheel from the car park.
It will also be clad in cedar panels designed to weather naturally over time, helping the building blend into its surroundings.
Additionally, a green ‘sedum’ roof, covered in grass and wildflowers, has been stipulated as a planning condition to reduce its visual impact.
Steve Blackford, Head of Properties at MNH, told the hearing the new centre would have a ‘low visual impact’ and would be funded using the charity’s own reserves.
He added that the facility would improve access for visitors, including level entry for wheelchair users, and provide a dedicated welfare area for staff.
Mr Blackford noted that similar visitor buildings are common at heritage sites across the UK.
Despite these assurances, the development was not without its critics.
Garff Commissioners maintained their objection, with clerk Martin Royle telling the hearing that the board had hoped for ‘something different’ and preferred a site further down the car park.
Mr Royle emphasised the community's desire to see the Wheel’s success drive footfall in the village.
Some members of the planning committee also voiced concerns.
Member Adele Betteridge said the building wasn’t entirely in keeping with the heritage nature of the site and noted it lacked staff toilets.
Helen Hughes questioned the expected lifespan of the structure, with Mr Blackford estimating 15 to 20 years.
Meanwhile, Sam Skelton described the design as resembling a ‘summer house’ or shed and felt it didn’t go far enough in supporting staff needs.
Despite the objections, the committee voted six to one in favour of granting permission for the new centre.
The demolition of the existing hut was approved unanimously.
MHK John Wannenburgh called on MNH to withdraw the plans and replace them with a more ‘sympathetic’ design just moments before the plans were approved.
The approval comes as the Laxey Wheel continues to undergo a significant restoration project, valued at around £10 million.
The restoration project aims to secure the future of the island’s cherished landmark, which suffered a mechanical failure in September 2020 and was only set in motion again in October 2022.