In a second rebellion at this month’s sitting of Tynwald, backbenchers blocked a debate on the Manx Care mandate.
The dissenters had already put a stop - at least until next month - to a £20m bail-out for the island’s cash-strapped healthcare provider.
And then when it came to the last item of the sitting, backbenchers voted against suspending standing orders to allow a general debate on Manx Care’s controversial new mandate, which is due to come into effect on April 1 alongside the operating plan.
Health Minister Claire Christian said a clerical error had resulted in the motion missing the noon deadline to appear on the order paper by just half an hour.
She said it was really important for the debate to take place so that she could hear members’ views.
But former health minister Lawrie Hooper told members he had tabled a motion for a debate and vote on the mandate at the April Tynwald and this would happen ‘whether you like it or not’.
He said the document represented a ‘sizeable shift’ and a ‘massive change’ to the way services are delivered.
Julie Edge (Onchan) said the mandate had never been so controversial.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan urged members to allow the debate to proceed, saying that otherwise they would ‘waste an opportunity’.
To suspend standing orders would have required 16 MHKs to vote in support but in the event, only 14 did so, with eight voting against - Lawrie Hooper, Julie Edge, Joney Faragher, Tim Glover, Sarah Maltby, Jason Moorhouse, Speaker Juan Watterson and John Wannenburgh.
Afterwards, Onchan MHK Rob Callister said this had left a ‘bitter taste’.
He said: ‘Given the numerous concerns raised by constituents and charities, there was no justification for not holding the general debate. Overall, it was not the best day for democracy in the Isle of Man.’