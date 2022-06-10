Ballakermeen High School team crowned One World Charity Challenge champions

A team from Ballakermeen High School were crowned winners of this year’s One World Charity Challenge, raising £5,000 for Play Action International.

Play Action International are a charity that creates opportunities for disadvantaged children around the world to learn, develop and heal through play.

Runner up teams from Queen Elizabeth II and Castle Rushen high schools were awarded £2,750 and £1,750 respectively for their charities. QEII’s charity was International Justice Mission, who help protect people in poverty from violence and slavery, and Castle Rushen’s charity was The Leprosy Mission, supporting those suffering from the disease.

The QEII’s team also won an additional £1,000 and the AFD Shield for Advocacy from the One World Charity Challenge sponsors AFD Software Ltd for their work in promoting their chosen charity to peers and public.

