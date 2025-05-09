A popular Douglas cafe and dessert spot is on track to open its new premises in early July, following a decision to relocate due to falling footfall and rising costs.
Tim Brogan, owner of Gourmet Shakes, earlier this year announced he would be moving the business from Castle Street to Windsor Road after TT 2025.
The move comes in response to a steady decline in town centre visitors, increasing overheads, and shifting consumer habits.
‘We’ve seen fewer people staying in town after 5pm,’ Tim said. ‘People are busy - they want to grab and go.’
The new venue, which Tim owns rather than rents, is expected to cut costs significantly, allowing him to reduce prices and offer longer opening hours.
‘You’ll also start to see our pop-up shop coming together at the front, featuring biking gear and merchandise,’ he said on social media. ‘But yes, we’ll still be serving shakes and hot drinks at the back!’
Gourmet Shakes will also have a presence at Bushy’s TT Village during the upcoming racing fortnight.
Tim has voiced frustration over a 25% hike in business rates over the past three years, calling it ‘ridiculous,’ and believes parking problems are driving people away from the town centre.
‘We’ve put in a lot of hard work to stay open and future-proof the business,’ he said. ‘This move is about giving us the best chance to thrive.’
The shift is part of a wider trend, with other town centre businesses like The Boredroom and Yasmin’s Baby Boutique also relocating.
Former pub manager Andrew Harris described Douglas as ‘empty’ by early evening and called for better support, including late-night shopping.
Despite the challenges, Tim says he’s excited for what’s ahead: ‘We’ll always rise from the ashes.’