‘Lest We Forget, War and Peace in 100 British Monuments’ by Tessa Dunlop
Hardback, Harper Collins, £22
A monumental new history of British conflict, has been published to coincide with the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Acclaimed historian Tessa Dunlop explores the inspirations and individuals behind the UK's war memorials, uncovering stories of national warring and mourning.
‘Lest We Forget’ brings together veterans, military experts, and families of the fallen to examine what these monuments reveal about Britain’s past and present.
From Scotland’s delayed tribute to its freedom fighter to the politics of the Cenotaph, Dunlop’s journey through 100 memorials is a poignant reflection on remembrance.
‘Wild Guide Isle of Man : Great Adventures, Hidden Places & the Good Life’ by Andy North
Paperback, Wild Things Publishing, £18.99
Explore the breath-taking beauty of the Isle of Man with this essential new guide to its most enchanting and secluded locations.
From rugged cliffs and hidden glens to ancient ruins and secret beaches, uncover the island’s rich natural and historical wonders.
With over 400 entries, it provides recommendations for wild swimming, hiking, and exploring forgotten landscapes teeming with wildlife.
You'll also find a selection of inns, cafes and farm shops to visit along the way.
Whether adventurer or nature lover, this guide unlocks the island’s wild spirit and is a great addition to the Wild Guide series.