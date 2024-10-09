The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed that the incident occured at around 3.20pm today (Wednesday).
The road closure is in place between its junctions with Glenclutchery Road (St Ninians traffic lights) and Port E Chee Avenue.
Park Avenue is limited to access only for residents via Glencrutchery Road as the road is shut where it meets Ballanard Road.
While details about the severity of the crash and the vehicles involved remain unclear, the closure is having an impact on traffic and public transport.
Bus services through Willaston have been diverted as a result of the closure.
Northbound services are being rerouted from St Ninian’s to Glencrutchery Road, Greenfield Road, School Road, and Kepple Road.
Inbound services are also affected, with buses now diverting from College Stop, School Road, and Greenfield Road back to St Ninian’s.
As a result, bus stops on Tynwald Road, Barrule Road, and near Willaston shops will not be served until further notice.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency services attend to the scene.