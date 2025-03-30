A Douglas wine bar and restaurant has closed its doors for the final time.
Bar George ceased trading at the end of Saturday night after eight years in business under the current ownership.
Owner Damian Hawley said he had no alternative but to make this ‘tough decision’.
He blamed ‘huge operational increases in energy and supplies’.
Bar George faced being evicted from its premises in a dispute with its parish church landlord over unpaid rent.
Mr Hawley posted on Facebook on Saturday: ‘The time has come to close the doors forever.
‘It has been an honour and privilege to own and run this wine bar and restaurant.
‘The sad fact is that these very tough times in the hospitality industry.
‘Difficulties started during Covid and continued following the pandemic then with huge operational increases in energy and supplies.
‘This leaves no alternative but to make this tough decision to cease trading.’
Mr Hawley thanked customers and staff past and present for their support.
He said there would be ‘exciting’ news in the following few weeks about the new owners and their plans for a ‘great new concept and venue’.
Vicar Irene Cowell and wardens Andrew Willoughby and Ernie de Legh-Runciman had been seeking possession of Bar George’s premises in St George’s Hall on Hill Street - which is located just across the road from the parish church.
A case management hearing is listed to take place in the civil summary court on April 9 before Deputy High Bailiff Christopher Arrowsmith.
A sum of £72,921 in unpaid rent for the period February 2019 to November 2024 is claimed against Bar George Ltd plus interest.
The claim against Mr Hawley, as guarantor between December 2016 and February 2024, is for £50,921, plus interest.