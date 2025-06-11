The operator of a former Douglas wine bar and restaurant has been evicted from its premises by its parish church landlord.
Owner Damian Hawley said he had no alternative but to make the ‘tough decision’ and blamed ‘huge operational increases in energy and supplies.
Now Bar George has been evicted from the premises following a dispute with its parish church landlord over unpaid rent amounting to tens of thousands of pounds.
In court this week, Deputy High Bailiff Christopher Arrowsmith granted a possession order for the premises to take effect from 12 noon on Thursday.
He also entered judgment in relation to rent arrears and interest totalling £109,376 against Bar George Ltd and for £61,049 against Mr Hawley as guarantor.
There was no appearance in court from Mr Hawley or any other representative of Bar George Ltd.
The Deputy High Bailiff said it was appropriate to make a default judgment given that defendants had failed to comply with a consent order agreed on April 8, having not responded to any correspondence since that date.
Advocate Oliver Fleming, representing the applicants, told the court there had been no further communication from Mr Hawley or Bar George Ltd.
He said there had been a number of incidents where the applicants had asked for the keys to the premises. Given the company was no longer trading from the premises, he asked for possession to be granted with immediate effect.
Vicar Irene Cowell and wardens Andrew Willoughby and Ernie de Legh-Runciman had claimed for outstanding rent due and owing under a lease dated February 2014.
In their initial claim for they sought a sum of £72,921 in unpaid rent for the period February 2019 to November 2024 against Bar George Ltd plus interest.
Their claim against Mr Hawley, as guarantor between December 2016 and February 2024, was for £50,921, plus interest.
Since then, the amount of unpaid rent against Bar George Ltd has risen by £25,932. Interest totalled £10,523. Interest in relation to the claim against Mr Hawley totalled £10,128.
A costs order against the defendants will be made separately.
Posting on Facebook after the bar’s last night at the end of March, Mr Hawley said: ‘The time has come to close the doors forever.
‘The sad fact is that these very tough times in the hospitality industry. Difficulties started during Covid and continued following the pandemic then with huge operational increases in energy and supplies.
‘This leaves no alternative but to make this tough decision to cease trading.’
Mr Hawley thanked customers and staff past and present for their support.