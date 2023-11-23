The closure of Barclays’ Castletown branch will be thrust under the spotlight in the House of Keys on Tuesday.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse is set to ask Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston what discussions took place with Barclays ahead of the recent announcement about the closure of the branch.
He also will ask how long his Department and Manx National Heritage expect the repurposing of the building will take.
This week, it came to light that the branch is set to close in February 2024, meaning that Castletown will no longer have any banks or counter services.
There will also be a number of questions from Douglas North MHK David Ashford on a new cancer centre at Noble’s Hospital.
The new centre, which aims to provide support to cancer patients and their carers, is set to open in the summer of 2024.
Mr Ashford will ask for a progress update on the plans for the facility as part of his set of questions.
Legislative Council will also consider amendments made to the Vaping Products Bill.
The bill will prohibit the sale and supply of vaping products to under-18s and will mean that vaping products will no longer be permitted to be on open display in shops.
House of Keys will start at 10am Tuesday with the Legislative Council meeting at 10.30am.