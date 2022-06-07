The next public bat walk will be held at Glen Helen this weekend.

Led by the Manx Bat Group, it will feature an introductory talk on the lives and habits of bats in the Isle of Man and a walk through the glen, which is a well-known hotspot for bats.

Charity members will be on hand to explain the different species heard on the bat detectors that will be available for loan on the night.

This is one of several bat walks this summer as the Manx Bat Group tries to recruit more members to assist in its work surveying the island for bats.

In recent years, the charity has identified two new species for the Isle of Man and is beginning to gain an understanding of where the different species live and feed, while carrying out many surveys each year for planning purposes.

Chairman of the Manx Bat Group, Nick Pinder, said: ‘All this work is carried out by just a few individuals and we really need more help to be able to undertake all the surveys we have to do each summer.

‘For anyone interested in wildlife, bat work is really rewarding and coming on a bat walk is an excellent introduction to this otherwise hidden and over-looked aspect of our wildlife.’

The bat walk on Saturday, June 11, will start at 9.45pm, meeting at Glen Helen car park.

Sensible outdoor clothing and shoes should be worn and children are welcome, accompanied by adults.