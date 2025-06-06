Timothy John Reed appeared before magistrates on June 5, and pleaded guilty to the offence.
The 56-year-old was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to Ballaspur in St John’s on June 4, at 3.15pm.
Marshals had detained Reed, saying that he had entered onto the closed road.
They reported that, at 2.45pm, they saw him walking on the road at Ballaspur.
They shouted at him to leave the road, but he kept walking towards them.
Reed eventually stepped onto a grass bank, saying: ‘No-one’s died.’
He was asked why he was on the road and replied: ‘Because I’m so naughty.’
He was described as being arrogant but was said to not be intoxicated.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Reed was interviewed and said he had thought the roads were open.
He claimed that a marshal’s bike and two Course cars had passed, though he admitted that usually three went past when the roads opened.
Reed said that 20 minutes had passed and nothing had happened, so he had decided to walk towards the marshals, to ask if the road was open.
He claimed that he was ‘verbally attacked’ by the marshals.
Reed added that he felt that everyone attending the TT should be given an A4 piece of paper making them aware of the road closures.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that Reed had heard someone in a field say the roads were open, and that he had been on the road only a matter of moments before they actually opened.
Magistrates ordered Reed, of Gellibrand, Victoria, to pay the fine and costs forthwith or face 45 days in prison.