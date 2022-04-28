Baton twirlers come back national champs

An island team won big at the recent British Baton Twirling Sports Association’s National Championships.

The new team – named Region 19 – competed in the competition, which was held at the K2 Arena in Crawley, London.

This year, the athletes competed for the first time as an Isle of Man squad.

It was the first time competing at this level for India Allison and Aalish Kelly.

Maisie Belcher-Smith became a two-times National Champion at the event, gaining one title for Solo Twirl and the other for Dance Twirl.

She then went on to place sixth in Basic Strut, third in 2 Baton and Poise and firth in Fancy Strut.

Emily Slevin achieved third in Dance Twirl and fifth in Duo.

Karley Corkish achieved sixth in Solo, fourth in Dance Twirl, second in 2 Baton and fifth in Duo.

Aalish Watterson achieved fifth in Solo, fifth in Dance Twirl, sixth in 2 Baton and second in Fancy Strut.

Alish Moore placed seventh in Duo along with Aalish Kelly.

Caleb Corfield achieved fourth in Solo. India Allison achieved sixth in Fancy Strut.

Faiyth Challenor achieved fourth in Dance Twirl.

A spokesperson for the group said: ‘The athletes have trained hard for these nationals and performed outstandingly throughout the weekend, there were huge sections and tough competition, but they all did extremely well and should be very proud of their performances.’

The athletes thanked coaches Katie Challenor, Jade Harding, Sarah Harding and Robyn Corfield.