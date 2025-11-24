Two extra apartments are to be created at the Bay Queen luxury flats development in Port St Mary.
Planning consent was originally granted for 56 residential units at the site of the former hotel, which was then reduced to 45 and then 23 in 2021.
Now developer Hartford Homes has been given the go-ahead to increase the total to 25.
Its application (25/90791/C) to convert part of the ground floor commercial space was unanimously approved by the planning committee this week despite objections from village commissioners.
The ground floor commercial space as originally approved was for 218sq m and to be used as a restaurant. This was increased to 802sq m in 2021 to be a flexible space for a café and wellness centre/spa/gym along the lines of Brightlife in Andreas.
Under the plans that have now been approved, two new residential apartments will occupy much of the area with the remaining 229 sq m used as a private gym which will only be available for use by residents of the apartments.
Port St Mary Commissioners objected that this represented the loss of an important community facility.
But recommending approval, the planning officer concluded: ‘Despite objection from the local commissioners, the works in this case are considered acceptable and not so far removed from previous approvals to warrant issue or concern.’
The development of the luxury apartments, two penthouses plus a private club lounge and gym is nearing completion.
Between them, Art Deco-style lettering spells out the name Bay Queen.
Up to now, four of the apartments have been reserved while the rest have been sold, with prices ranging from £974,999 to £1,339,999.
Developer Hartford Homes purchased the former hotel site and surrounding land for £4m by in 2007.
It secured registered building consent in 2019 for the demolition of the old hotel and construction of two buildings, with proposals by then featuring a total of 45 apartments and standalone restaurant, including car parking, landscaping and new sub-station.
A number of amendments were subsequently made to the plans, reducing the number of flats to 23 and increasing the size of the commercial area as part of a new application which was approved in 2021.
Demolition work at the site started in late 2021.
The old hotel, once one the British Isle’s premier resort hotels, closed in 1987 following a period of decline.
It had been run by the Kelly family for more than 50 years from 1914 to 1965 and began as two boarding houses with the gap between them filled in 1926 with a magnificent ballroom and new guestrooms above.
Ten years later the 50-bedroom west wing was added.
Originally called the Ballaqueeney Hotel, its name was changed to the Balqueen Hydro after the Second World War and changed again to Bay Queen in 1970.