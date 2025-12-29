Designed to be clad in a ’living wall’ of foliage, this Isle of Man new-build aims to give a whole new meaning to the word ‘greenhouse’.
But the development at Ashdowne House in rural Santon, which began back in 2012, has been delayed by a series of setbacks.
The contractor went bust and there were issues with the living wall installed.
Now work is set to resume this year with a new green wall planted this summer.
Planning approval was granted in May 2012 for the demolition of the existing house and its replacement with a substantial modern building to be used as a private office and guest accommodation for visiting business associates (12/00355/B).
Two previous proposals, which resembled a traditional Manx farmhouse, were rejected due to their visual impact.
Key to the application receiving planning consent was the use of the ’living wall or ’vertical garden’ technology, which had not been used to this extent in the island before.
During 2019, the walls on the front and side elevations were clad with evergreen foliage acting as rain screen cladding and as a way of reducing the building’s visual impact.
But since then, the greenery has had to be removed when it was found that some of the species used were taking over everything else.
It is understood that the previous contractor went bust.
Construction company MDL Mallards Diggers Ltd has now taken on the project and has redesigned the green wall with species better suited to the elevations and more in keeping with plants native to the island.
The structure behind the green wall had been constructed in timber which was never going to last long-term and this is being replaced with an aluminium system.
It is understood that the new plants are going into propagation this winter and are currently in a greenhouse in the south of England.
The plan is to reinstall the redesigned green wall this summer.
The 2012 planning application said the majority of the planting would be evergreen but scattered with a few native perennials to add seasonal interest.
It said it was important that the wall was maintained like a garden is cared for, with gardening staff trained in its upkeep and its condition monitored by the specialist supplier using remote sensors.
One objector to the original plans, however, suggested it looked like a ‘large, converted water treatment plant building or an old fire station’.
‘Does it really comply with design guidance for new houses in the countryside? ‘ they asked.
Mr Shuttleworth, CEO of software firm Canonical Ltd, was named on the Sunday Times Rich list in 2020 as one of the wealthiest men in the Isle of Man, with a fortune of £500m. He spent £13m in 2002 to become the second tourist in space.
Mr Shuttleworth also has planning consent for a botanical garden including water cascade, amphitheatre and Japanese garden.