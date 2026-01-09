Chen Zhi is accused of being the ringleader of one of Asia’s largest scam conglomerates.
He was arrested in Cambodia on January 6 and extradited to China.
Footage from China’s Ministry of Public Security shows him in handcuffs and hooded as he is led off a plane at a Beijing airport by black-clad SWAT officers.
An indictment was unsealed in the Brooklyn federal court in October charging Cambodian-based Prince Group chairman Chen Zhi with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.
On the same day, sweeping sanctions were imposed by the US and UK on individuals connected with the Prince Group, which is alleged by the US authorities to be a ‘transnational criminal organisation’ that operated scam compounds responsible for industrial scale cyberfraud operations targeting victims around the world.
The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had said Chen Zhi could face 40 years in prison if convicted in the States.
A liquidation hearing at Douglas high court in June last year named him as the beneficial owner of island-based Ableton Prestige Global Limited.
The Ridgeway Street-based offices of Ableton Prestige Global Ltd, Aperia (IoM) Ltd and Amiga Entertainment Ltd were raided by the Manx police in March last year as a part of a large-scale international money laundering inquiry.
In a statement, the Cambodian Ministry of Interior said the authorities of the Kingdom of Cambodia had arrested three Chinese nationals - Chen Zhi, Xu Ji Liang and Shao Ji Hui - and extradited them to the People’s Republic of China.
Chen Zhi’s Cambodian nationality has been revoked by Royal decree.