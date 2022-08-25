Be prepared to help out as a volunteer with local Scouts
The First Ramsey Scout group has put out an appeal for new Scout leaders to volunteer for the troop due to low numbers.
Peter Kelly, the president of the Scout Association, has asked anyone to help out as they don’t have a leader.
Experience isn’t necessary as training will be provided.
He said: ‘We’d really need two [volunteers], we do need someone with scouting experience to help run it.’
The group are not only looking for leaders but also for parents to help too.
Mr Kelly added: ‘Parents can be parent helpers and they would go on a rota, so they might come once a month.’
He went down to the group’s last meeting, when they were told that if no one came forward they wouldn’t be meeting anymore.
‘To say the least, they were extremely disappointed and that’s why I wanted the article and headed it please help us.’
The group has been going since 1910.
Paul Aldridge, a district scouter, bridged the gap for a year after the previous leader left and was joined by Leona Bell, who has now had to move to Douglas.
‘It has had a chequered life, assisting the coastguard looking out for German submarines during the First World War, becoming a sea scout group in the 1930s and merging with the short lived scout group at the National Children’s Home,’ said Mr Kelly.
Further information about what is involved can be found by contacting Paul Aldridge on 478822.
