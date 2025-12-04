Volunteers are invited to meet at the car park alongside the rugby club at 10.30am on Sunday December 7.
The group says only two clean-ups remain before its Christmas break, with another session planned for Derbyhaven on Sunday December 14.
Anyone interested in attending the Derbyhaven event are encouraged to meet near the former fish farm.
Both events start at 10.30am.
Beach Buddies founder Bill Dale said everyone was welcome to attend, including first-time volunteers.
He also reminded participants that all events are subject to change or cancellation depending on weather forecasts.
Following the Derbyhaven event, Beach Buddies will take a break until the new year.
It will mark its 20th anniversary on January 6 with a special event, with further details to be announced in due course.
A spokesperson said the anniversary would be ‘a gentle celebration of a major milestone’ and encouraged supporters to attend regardless of the weather.
Beach Buddies also highlighted its ongoing sponsorship schemes for bins placed on beaches around the island.
The charity is currently renewing sponsorship of more than 40 bins, which it says play an important part in maintaining the island’s beaches.
It has also launched a low-cost sponsorship programme for bins placed in island schools.
The organisation said these bins were intended to help educate children about the environmental impact of litter on wildlife.
Beach Buddies’ headline sponsor is FIM Capital, which has supported the organisation for the past 10 years.
Anyone interested in supporting the bin sponsorship schemes or seeking further information is asked to contact the organisation via the details provided on its website or by calling 496560.