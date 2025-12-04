The Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association has funded a new set of cooling caps for patients undergoing chemotherapy at Noble’s Hospital.
The charity has purchased replacement caps for the Eric and Marion Scott Chemotherapy Unit after the previous ones became less effective through repeated use.
The caps, which come in various sizes, are used to help reduce hair loss caused by cancer treatment.
Chemotherapy is commonly administered intravenously and remains a key treatment for many forms of cancer. However, it can also damage healthy cells, including those in hair follicles.
This often leads to chemotherapy-induced alopecia, with many patients experiencing significant hair loss within two to three weeks of starting treatment. In some cases, hair may not begin to return for several months after treatment ends.
Scalp cooling is used immediately before, during and shortly after chemotherapy to help maintain hair growth.
The process works by reducing blood flow to the scalp, limiting the amount of chemotherapy reaching the follicle cells.
According to the association, around three quarters of patients who use cooling caps report being satisfied with the level of hair retention.
Malcolm Clague, chairman of the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, said members were pleased to supply the new equipment.
‘The members of the Association are very pleased to provide the cooling caps to assist the staff in the Chemotherapy Unit in improving patient well-being throughout what is a very challenging time for them,’ he said.
‘Change in body image, through hair loss, can be a constant reminder of their disease throughout the long period of their treatment. Cooling caps have been shown to reduce this impact and provide periods of relative normality between each of their treatments.’