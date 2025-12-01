Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man will mark National Grief Awareness Week from 2 to 8 December by hosting two public events.
The charity said this year’s theme, Growing with Grief, aims to encourage conversations about bereavement. Two grief cafes will offer information about Cruse’s work, although in-depth support will not be available. Referrals must be made online at https://www.cruse.org.im/how-we-help
The first café will take place at Cycle 360 on Tuesday 2 December from 10am to 2pm. The second will be held at Tesco’s café on Victoria Road, Douglas, on Thursday 4 December, also from 10am to 2pm.
Visitors can also buy a plantable seed heart or a Cruse star to personalise in memory of a loved one.