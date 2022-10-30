Beach Buddies cancels today’s shoreline event
Sunday 30th October 2022 7:59 am
White Beach (Niarbyl) by Dorothy Flint ()
The charity Beach Buddies has cancelled the event planned for today.
Volunteers usually remove rubbish from shorelines.
They were due to go to Niarbyl today.
But the poor weather forecast means that the charity has called off the event.
