Beach cleaning charity Beach Buddies will be meeting at Langness on Sunday morning at 10.30am.
The charity were originally meant to tackle the beaches around nearby Hango Hill, but has changed the venue location slightly for this weekend’s event.
Organisers have reminded volunteers there is no access to drive to the lighthouse - so all parking is in the peninsula’s main car park.
Beach Buddies recently supported the annual St John’s village litter pick, which saw a record of 35 bags of litter collected including a fridge and a TV.
A similar event which was planned for Jurby last Sunday, but was postponed because of the weather at the weekend.
To find out how to help Beach Buddies, or to make a donation, please send an email to [email protected] or telephone 07624 496560.