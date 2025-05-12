Manx National Heritage (MNH) has confirmed that the picturesque café at Niarbyl Bay on the island’s west coast will remain closed for the time being as refurbishment works continue.
In a statement issued this week, a spokesperson said: ‘We are sorry that the café at Niarbyl Bay remains closed at this time.
‘This is while we undertake several areas of refurbishment.
‘Whilst some are now completed, we are currently addressing some drainage issues around the building.
‘Our aim is to have the café open as soon as possible once these issues have been resolved. Thank you for your continued understanding.’
The scenic spot, with its dramatic views across Niarbyl Bay towards the Calf of Man, has been closed since early 2023 following the end of the previous tenancy.
Refurbishment works began last year, with MNH confirming that the building was undergoing repair, maintenance and decorative improvements both inside and out.
At that time, the heritage body also announced plans to seek new tenants to take over the café once the works were complete.
The café, which first opened in 2005, has been a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, drawn by its peaceful location and stunning coastal scenery.
Regarded as a valued part of the island’s heritage, the entire area is managed by Manx National Heritage, which is responsible for both the preservation of the site and the operation of both the Niarbyl Café and Visitor Centre.
There’s no reopening date confirmed as of yet, and until then, visitors to the area will have to wait a little longer to enjoy a cup of tea or slice of cake in one of the island’s most stunning spots.
Elsewhere, Manx National Heritage has been seeking a new operator for the Bay Room Café located inside the Manx Museum in Douglas, but the deadline has now passed.