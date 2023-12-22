Below is a letter published in one of Media Isle of Man's newspapers relating to a recent public meeting about the plans by Manx Utilities to build a new windfarm on the Earystane and Scard site.
It all started so well.
The public meeting held in Rushen School to discuss the proposal for a wind farm at Earystane began with the Chief Minister outlining the Policy Principles underpinning the plan.
He was followed by officers from DEFA and Manx Utilities, who showed themselves to be well on top of their brief in explaining the reasoning behind these principles and the scheme for their implementation.
The consultants, Wardell Armstrong, then gave a particularly detailed and informative explanation of the extensive process of environmental, social and technical considerations which had led to the Earystane site becoming MU’s preference.
Plenty of time was left for a question and answer session.
The matter is complex and there are many reasonable points of view to be made and questions asked, particularly when there are so many experts in their fields available to respond.
The first several questions were direct, well answered and well received.
We know that the group formed to oppose the Earystane wind farm proposal is well funded and well organised.
It now also appears to be well orchestrated as the meeting degenerated into a range of outlandish and bizarre claims, highly subjective and without evidence, met with enthusiasm by the group’s travelling fans.
The various officers and representatives available to give an experienced and informed response were not allowed the time to make themselves clear.
Sometimes, it’s not enough to ask a clever question – you need to listen to the answer.
The Manx Utilities plan is the product of clear Government policy and will be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment and planning approval.
The government is to be commended for moving towards a scheme that would optimise on-island renewables, provide energy independence and security, support business low-carbon needs and work towards net-zero homes with lower running costs.
The Chief Minister, his colleagues and guests conducted themselves with equanimity, forebearance and courtesy.
It’s a shame that the same could not be said of several members of the audience, who behaved with rudeness bordering on abuse.
I know that the issue provokes passion, but the latter part of this energy meeting was diverted into producing more heat than light
Ian Costain
Port St. Mary