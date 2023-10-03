'A SODAR (Sonic Detection and Ranging Device) has already been installed in Earystane Plantation where all turbines are expected to be located to monitor wind speed over the next 12 months. It is intended to move the device to Sulby and Druidale after the 12-month period to provide data for any possible future development after 2026. Bird and bat surveys have also commenced at Earystane and Scard and will last for a minimum of 18 months to ensure two seasons of data have been gathered.'