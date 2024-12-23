A man who was arrested twice in two days has been handed a suspended sentence.
Morgan William Askew was drunk outside a school on the first day, then assaulted his mother and a police officer the next day.
The 25-year-old admitted being drunk and disorderly and resisting arrest on November 8, and assaulting a police officer and common assault on November 9.
He appeared before magistrates on Thursday, December 19, and was sentenced to 14 weeks’ custody, suspended for a year.
Askew, who lives at Gorsecroft in Douglas, was also put under a supervision order for a year, and given a six-month licensing ban.
We previously reported that, November 8 at 1.45pm, police were called to Lakeside Road in Douglas, near to Cronk Y Berry School, after a report of an intoxicated man pushing bins over and climbing hedges.
Officers arrived and described Askew as having glazed eyes, slurring his words, and being unsteady on his feet.
He was straddling a fence, and using it to keep himself upright, and was detained for a drug search, but resisted.
Several schoolchildren witnessed the scene and teachers escorted them away.
Askew continued to be obstructive and grabbed a gate.
He tensed up and pulled away from officers as he continued to swear.
When asked if he had any dangerous items on him, Askew replied: ‘My fists. I did kick boxing for six years. They will do damage.’
He was warned about his behaviour, but replied: ‘I don’t give a f***, you’re abusing me.’
Askew was then said to have headbutted the police van twice.
The following day, Askew became involved in an argument with his mother at their home.
He was said to have grabbed her by the shoulder, used his arm against her neck, and bit her head.
Police were called again and while he was being arrested, Askew kicked out, hitting an officer in the jaw.
He told officers: ‘Once you get off me, I’m going to kick you in the face.’
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas, and said that he had been in custody for 47 days, the equivalent of a three-month sentence.
Mr Glover said: ‘Alcohol has been an aggravating feature and possibly the cause in both sets of offences.
‘The last 47 days have literally been a sobering experience for Mr Askew.’
The advocate said that his client wanted a licensing ban to be issued.
He argued that a custodial sentence would mean that Askew would then be released from prison without any support, whereas he would benefit from a sentence which involved ongoing supervision.
‘He is apologetic and recognises there is work to be done,’ said Mr Glover.
‘Upon his release he intends to rebuild bridges with his mother and hopefully return to the family home.’
Magistrates told the defendant: ‘These offences were despicable. Being drunk in the middle of the day, in front of a school is particularly abhorrent.’
Askew was sentenced to two months’ custody for assaulting the police officer, two weeks for being drunk and disorderly, and one month for resisting arrest, all to run consecutively.
He was also sentenced to one month for the common assault on his mother, but to run concurrently.
All the sentences were suspended for 12 months.