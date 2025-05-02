Now it has submitted a new application which does not include the registered buildings.
The proposal is for the demolition and rebuilding of numbers 22/23 and 25/26 and the retention and conversion of the Merchant’s House at number 24, to provide a total of eight apartments and two bar/restaurants (25/90441/B).
Registered building consent is also sought for the demolition of the buildings that form part of the scheme as they all lie within a conservation area, although they are not registered themselves (25/00442/CON).
A design statement on behalf of Kelman noted that the application site consists of a number of buildings that have fallen into disuse.
These include a former jewellery shop and outdoor clothing company business which closed some time ago leaving these buildings empty and unused.
Merchant’s House, however, has been converted, extended and refurbished and until recently was used as offices.
The previous application to redevelop the whole site, with the exception of the retention and conversion of Merchant’s House, was refused by the planning committee in September 2022.
A structural survey found that the former Newson’s shop and warehouse are in a very poor and unsafe condition. Other than necessary essential repairs these buildings remain unchanged since the appeal decision was upheld.
The design statement says: ‘The future of the registered buildings remains uncertain due to their poor condition and as yet, without a safe method of retention and conversion.
‘As such, these buildings have had to be excluded from this application until a safe, practical and economically feasible solution is found for them.’
Kelman said the Department for Enterprise has confirmed that funding from the Island Infrastructure Scheme could be made available for the redevelopment.
Two meetings with the planning authority were held before the proposed new scheme was drawn up.
A commuted sum will be paid in lieu of providing affordable housing.
The two bar/restaurant buildings proposed at ground floor level will open out onto a raised terrace with external seating while the eight apartments on the upper storeys will all have their main rooms facing the harbour.
The design statement said it was a ‘sympathetic and considered’ design solution that would enhance the character of the conservation area.
It concluded: ‘This application offers the regeneration of a significant part of the North Quay. [It] represents a significant opportunity for Douglas town centre which should not be underestimated or missed.’
Kelman said it remains committed to searching for a ‘robust, safe and commercially viable solution’ for the registered former Newson’s buildings.