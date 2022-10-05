Ben-my-Chree to run as normal
By Liam Grimley
Wednesday 5th October 2022 8:26 am
Steam Packet Company ship Ben My Chree in Douglas harbour
The Steam Packet company has announced that the Ben-my-Chree’s crossings today will go ahead as scheduled.
It previously said it was monitoring the weather forecasts for the 8.45am crossing to Heysham and the 2.15pm return to Douglas.
The Steam Packet warned the public that it may not go ahead due to ‘adverse weather’.
However, it said: ‘Based on the latest weather forecast, these sailings will operate as scheduled.
‘Passengers are asked to check in as normal.’
