Bentley 100 Parade to set off from Grandstand
By IoM Today Reporter | Reporter |
[email protected]
Sunday 26th June 2022 12:47 pm
Share
(Bentley )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Bentley 100 Parade will soon set off from the TT Grandstand.
The cars will set off at 2pm on an escort lap of the TT course.
Most junctions will be under police control whilst the parade is passing through.
Police had promised that disruption will be kept to an absolute minimum.
More than 100 three-litre Bentley chassis are here on the island to celebrate 100 years since the world-famous vehicle producer, Walter Owen Bentley, first entered the TT with three factory cars.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |