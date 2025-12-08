A cannabis addiction led a man turn to dealing the drug to fund his habit, a court has heard.
The 31-year-old appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on Monday after admitting possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
Sara-Jayne Dodge, prosecuting, told the court police went round to Hickling’s home on an unrelated matter when they discovered cannabis.
Hickling was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis. But a further search resulted in two mobile phones being seized and a total of 332.6g of cannabis with a street value of £6,652.
Hickling was further arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was later interviewed and gave a largely ‘no comment’ interview.
Ms Dodge confirmed Hickling had no previous convictions.
In mitigation, advocate Jim Travers said the social enquiry report was supportive.
He added: ‘This young man has had a fraught and difficult history which might make one well understand why he went off the rails a few years ago.
‘But he has started to regroup now, and he is turning his life around.’
Deemster Graeme Cook accepted Hickling was remorseful and was now trying to turn his life around. He also took into account his lack of previous convictions and his early guilty plea in deciding to suspend any prison sentence.
Hickling was handed an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months with supervision.
As part of proceeds of crime application, he has also been ordered to pay back £1,833.60 within the next six months.